Ombudsman: Better cooperation needed to combat poverty on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba

The Ombudsman presented a copy of his report to Government Commissioner Alida Francis this week. Photo: Government of Statia

The National Ombudsman and the Kinderombudsman remain concerned about the chance that children, especially of single parents, continue to grow up in poverty on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

Local and national governments must quickly come up with measures for the longer term. According to the Ombudsmen, the differences between facilities in the European Netherlands and Caribbean Netherlands are simply too big.

Social minimum

“There should be a social minimum based on the real cost of living on the islands”, according to National Ombudsman, Reinier van Zuthpen. On Thursday the Ombudsmen handed over a research report with recommendations for the public entities and the National Government in The Hague.