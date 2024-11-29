St. Eustatius
Ombudsman Offers Free Office Hours on Statia and Saba
29-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
The Ombudsman will be holding office hours on the islands of Statia and Saba from Monday, November 25 to Saturday, November 30. These sessions provide an opportunity for residents to discuss issues or concerns related to government services, including complaints about institutions such as the police, the Public Prosecution Service, or local government bodies. The sessions are also open to those seeking assistance from the Children’s Ombudsman.
On Statia:
- Monday, November 25, 09:00 – 11:00, Lions Den, Concordia
- Wednesday, November 27, 13:00 – 15:00, Public Library, Oranjestad
On Saba:
- Thursday, November 28, 14:00 – 16:00, The Library, The Bottom
- Saturday, November 30, 09:00 – 11:00, Child Focus Building, Windwardside
The office hours will be conducted in both Dutch and English. These sessions are free of charge, and all residents are encouraged to attend if they have any questions or issues with government services.
0
