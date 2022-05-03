On International Firefighters Remembrance Day, firefighter trucks will be cruising the street on all BES islands

KRALENDIJK – While the 4th of May is National Remembrance Day it is also International Firefighters Day. On this specific day fire departments worldwide observe the work firefighters do every day and the risks they take endangering their own lives to ensure public safety.

In honour of this day there will be a short parade between 10 and 11 AM with the firefighter trucks of Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius in the streets of each respective island. This of course is done taking all activities surrounding Remembrance Day into account.

On St. Eustatius there are more activities planned surrounding International Firefighters Day during the rest of the week at the fire department. On Bonaire the fire department will be hosting a series of firefighter competitions organised in honour of this day on Friday, 6th of May, the fire brigades will be striving to achieve records in a variety of games related to their work.