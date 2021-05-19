On Statia: Continued Incentives for Farmers who Remove Roaming Animals













3 Shares

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius -There will be continued incentives for registered animal farmers on statia, whore move their roaming animals. These inducements have been however been discontinued for non-registered farmers and hobby farmers as of April 30th 2021.

The provision of the incentives also ends for registered farmers at the Chamber of Commerce and at the agriculture desk (former LVV) who are not willing to come to a written agreement with the OLE to remove their roaming animals.







The inducements include reduced fees for fencing materials, financial compensation equivalent to the slaughter fees, a higher price for their animals at the slaughterhouse and access to other subsidized materials.

Urban area

The directorate of Economy Nature and Infrastructure (ENI) continues with the removal of roaming animal in the urban and the surrounding areas. Consistent with the revised plan of approach, the main focus in the first phase is the removal of large cattle (cows) and pigs. The majority of the animals removed will be brought directly to the slaughter house. The removal process is currently being carried out in a joint effort with the cattle owners. The OLE encourages other animal owners who wants to professionalize their business to contact the agriculture desk at +5993182757.

Erosion and coral damage

Loose roaming livestock is an increasing problem. The high number of loose roaming animals is causing major damage through erosion leading to sediment run off and subsequent coral damage. This has a high negative impact for marine and terrestrial biodiversity on the island which effects the tourism and economic development. It is also an obstacle to agriculture initiatives. In addition, the roaming animals cause safety issues due to vehicular accidents and dogs attacking and sometimes slaughtering the animals. ENI therefor started to remove the loose roaming animals since last year. Simultaneously support is being provided to the animal farmers to develop and implement a sustainable way of livestock farming which creates opportunities for economic development and people development.

Last year, on October 21st 2020, a grace period was introduced to support the local animal farmers in implementing a sustainable way of livestock farming. Thereby the animal owners and farmers got the opportunity to catch and deliver animals to the slaughter house in large quantities and receive a compensation for the delivered animals.