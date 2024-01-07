On Sunday, demonstration at Te Amo Beach for climate justice in Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- On Sunday, January 7, Te Amo Beach will be the venue for a demonstration for climate justice organized by concerned residents of the island. According to the organizers, supported by Greenpeace, the impacts of climate change are already being felt on the island, emphasizing the urgent need for action.

The organizers stress the importance of sustainable measures for a healthy future for current and future generations.

The initiators urge the Dutch government to take responsibility and reduce CO2 emissions. Furthermore, they advocate for collaboration between the government and the residents of Bonaire to implement effective measures protecting the island from the impacts of climate change. The core of their message is the demand for justice in addressing climate issues.

Various speeches will be delivered during the event, and local artists such as Palu Grandi and Luis Moka will provide musical entertainment.

Flags and signs

The organizers encourage attendees to bring their Bonaire flags and create creative signs that highlight the message of climate justice.