27 december 2023 17:12 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Latest news Saba

On Wednesday: Last Market Sale by Saba Reach Foundation for 2023

161

THE BOTTOM – On Wednesday, December 27th, Saba Reach foundation will have a special market sale again at the Bizzy B Parking lot. 

The market will be organized in cooperation with the hydroponics farm and will last from 9 to 11 AM. 

Related Posts

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius