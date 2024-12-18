Government On Wednesday: Townhall Meeting on Climate-Resilient Bonaire Redactie 18-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Bonaire is not immune for changes to the climate and participation of the community in the Climate Table talks is deemed important. Photo: OLB

KRALENDIJK – The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) and the project group Climate Table Bonaire are organizing a Townhall Meeting on Wednesday, December 18, to discuss climate change and Bonaire’s future. The meeting will take place at Jong Bonaire from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with doors opening at 5:45 PM.

During the event, Commissioner A. Cicilia will explain the importance of the Climate Table, and Chairperson Nolly Oleana will present the action plan for creating a joint climate strategy. There will also be opportunities for questions and idea-sharing.

The OLB highlights that climate change poses challenges such as rising sea levels, heavy rainfall, and longer periods of drought. The Climate Table Bonaire offers a platform to collaboratively find solutions for a sustainable and liveable future for the island.

Participate

The community is invited to participate by attending the Townhall Meeting, sharing ideas, and taking action.

