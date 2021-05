1 Share

Kralendijk- Bonaire on Sunday regsitered one additional case of Covid-19 on the island. A total of 16 persons went in for a test on Saturday, with one positive result.

Currently the total number of cases stands at 19. No one is being treated in the hospital for Covid-related symptoms.







Government keeps making an appeal to residents to submit themselves to a test, as soon as they suffer one or more symptoms which could be related to the novel Coronavirus.