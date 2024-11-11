Police and justice One Person Dead in Sunday Evening Shooting Bonaire Reporter 10-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The island has seen a surge in gun related violence.

KRALENDIJK- A shooting which took place on the Kaya L.D. Gerhart’s in the centre of Kralendijk, has left one victim dead on Sunday evening.

According to a spokesperson for KPCN, the shooting took place shortly before 10 PM. An investigation is ongoing.

Bonaire, normally save and quiet, has seen various shooting incidents over past weeks, leading to many question marks what is behind the sudden surge in gun violence.

While the shooting incidents are new, there have long been rumors about the amount of illegal fire arms on the streets of the island. The victim has been encountered in the former Saint Bernardus school building.

