19 May 2021 22:41 pm
One person tested positive and one person recovered from Covid-19

Kralendijk- On Wednesday there is one additional person who have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

At the same time, one person has recovered. The total active cases still stands at 18. There are no people at the hospital with any Covid-19 related symptoms.





