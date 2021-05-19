One person tested positive and one person recovered from Covid-19

- 1Share
Kralendijk- On Wednesday there is one additional person who have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.
At the same time, one person has recovered. The total active cases still stands at 18. There are no people at the hospital with any Covid-19 related symptoms.
