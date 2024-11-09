St. Eustatius
One-sided scooter collision on Paramira Road St. Eustatius
09-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD – On Thursday, the November 7, at approximately 3:35 PM, the central control room received a report of a one-sided scooter collision on Paramira Road, off Mansion Road on St. Eustatius.
Upon police arrival, ambulance personnel were already providing initial assistance to the victim. According to a witness, the driver lost control of the handlebars, skidded through the sand on the road and fell off his scooter.
The victim was taken to the QBMC hospital for further medical treatment.
55
Meer News
-
Bonaire
OLB: ‘not all Bonaire residents will receive leasehold land’
-
Bonaire
Bonaire Island council expresses concerns over situation with waste belt
-
St. Eustatius
One-sided scooter collision on Paramira Road St. Eustatius
-
Saba
Women arrested on Saba for open violence
-
St. Eustatius
Water rationing on St. Eustatius comes to end
-
St. Eustatius
Statia government highlights world food day with educational outreach
-
Bonaire
Dutch Central Bank contributes half a million for slavery memorial site on Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Extra vaccination days for Flu and COVID shots on November 9 and 16
Meer News
-
Bonaire
OLB: ‘not all Bonaire residents will receive leasehold land’
-
Bonaire
Bonaire Island council expresses concerns over situation with waste belt
-
St. Eustatius
One-sided scooter collision on Paramira Road St. Eustatius
-
Saba
Women arrested on Saba for open violence
-
St. Eustatius
Water rationing on St. Eustatius comes to end
-
St. Eustatius
Statia government highlights world food day with educational outreach
-
Bonaire
Dutch Central Bank contributes half a million for slavery memorial site on Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Extra vaccination days for Flu and COVID shots on November 9 and 16