St. Eustatius One-sided scooter collision on Paramira Road St. Eustatius Redactie 09-11-2024

ORANJESTAD – On Thursday, the November 7, at approximately 3:35 PM, the central control room received a report of a one-sided scooter collision on Paramira Road, off Mansion Road on St. Eustatius.

Upon police arrival, ambulance personnel were already providing initial assistance to the victim. According to a witness, the driver lost control of the handlebars, skidded through the sand on the road and fell off his scooter.

The victim was taken to the QBMC hospital for further medical treatment.

