













Oranjestad, Aruba, Willemstad, Philipsburg – Economic Bureau Amsterdam has developed an online data tool for Caribbean countries, which should contribute to more data-driven policy development in the region.

The database contains information about 18 countries in the Caribbean including Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten. The Caribbean Analytics and Statistics is freely accessible and is regularly updated with new analyses. The site contains a lot of information, including current projections on economic growth and public finances.







The data tool also includes the Caribbean Investment Climate Index (CICI), a new economic index that maps the investment climate on the islands. Economic rankings are popular among policy makers, but the Caribbean region is often lacking. The CICI is changing this.

Source: RVO

