Online program on Bonaire to get rid of single-use plastic















Kralendijk – The Beyond Plastics Online Learning Program aims to help entrepreneurs and residents of Bonaire to move away from single-use plastics. The government on Bonaire is working to implement a ban on single-use plastics through legislation and this has major consequences for all residents. To give them the opportunity to learn why we need to reduce the use of single-use plastics and how we can achieve this, the free online training has been developed.

Source : RVO







