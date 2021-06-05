5 June 2021 10:09 am

Online program on Bonaire to get rid of single-use plastic

Kralendijk – The Beyond Plastics Online Learning Program aims to help entrepreneurs and residents of Bonaire to move away from single-use plastics. The government on Bonaire is working to implement a ban on single-use plastics through legislation and this has major consequences for all residents. To give them the opportunity to learn why we need to reduce the use of single-use plastics and how we can achieve this, the free online training has been developed.

