News ONLINE revenue tax return (opbrengstbelasting) Redactie 28-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The revenue tax return (opbrengstbelasting) has now become even easier with MijnCN.

This is how you file your return:

Enter the amount of the distributed revenue.

Indicate whether this amount was made available gross or net.

The revenuetax (opbrengstbelasting) payable by you is automatically calculated for you.

You immediately receive a filing receipt in your MijnCN account and a confirmation email.

What else you can do with MijnCN:

• View or correct old returns.

• Authorise your tax adviser to file your returns.

For questions, please contact the MijnCN helpdesk on working days between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on telephone number (+599) 715 8886 or via the online contact form: www.mijncn.nl/helpdesk.