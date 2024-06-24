News
ONLINE revenue tax return (opbrengstbelasting)
24-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
The revenue tax return (opbrengstbelasting) has now become even easier with MijnCN.
This is how you file your return:
- Enter the amount of the distributed revenue.
- Indicate whether this amount was made available gross or net.
- The revenuetax (opbrengstbelasting) payable by you is automatically calculated for you.
- You immediately receive a filing receipt in your MijnCN account and a confirmation email.
What else you can do with MijnCN:
• View or correct old returns.
• Authorise your tax adviser to file your returns.
For questions, please contact the MijnCN helpdesk on working days between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on telephone number (+599) 715 8886 or via the online contact form: www.mijncn.nl/helpdesk.
