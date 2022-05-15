Only diesel more expensive with the latest adjustment of fuel prices Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- With the last adjustment of the prices at the pump, only diesel increased in price by 18 cents per liter.

The price of gasoline has remained the same. Gas became cheaper for households. As of April 13, a small gas cylinder will cost 73 cents cheaper with a consumer price of 14 dollars and 30 cents. Large gas cylinders will cost $68 and 28; a cut of more than three and a half dollars.

Excise reduction

The excise duty on fuel has also been reduced on Bonaire, in order to somewhat curb the rise in consumer prices. Due to the stronger than average fluctuations in prices on the international markets, the Executive Council now adjusts the prices of fuel on a monthly basis.