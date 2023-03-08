Open day at dialysis department FMD on World Kidney Day

KRALENDIJK – On World Kidney Day, the dialysis department of the Fundashon Mariadal (FMD) organizes an open day with information and tests about the problem of poor kidney function.

Dialysis nurses Merychen Trenidad Dijkhoff and Hershal Henriette, both dialysis nurses, explained on Tuesday what can be expected at the open day. The nurses indicated that dialysis is no fun. That is why a lot of information about prevention is given on the open day.

In addition, people can walk in to have themselves tested for the presence of diabetes and high blood pressure, among other things. Interested parties can walk in on March 9 between 9.30 am and 11.30 am for information and a free test.

