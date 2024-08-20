Geen categorie Open Day Breast- and Cervical Cancer Screening at Hospital Bonaire Redactie 20-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Over 3000 women have already participated in the study. Photo: archive

KRALENDIJK- On Wednesday, 28th of August 2024, population screening is organising an Open Day at Fundashon Mariadal in the context of breast cancer and cervical cancer screening.

Women between the ages of 30 and 75 years old who have not yet participated in the population screening on that day can visit Fundashon Mariadal between 8:00 AM and 2:00 PM.

Women between the ages of 50 and 75 years old can immediately get a mammogram or schedule an appointmentto get one. There is also an option for women between 30 and 60 years old to schedule an appointment for a Pap smear at their general practitioner’s office.

Study

The breast cancer population screening has been running since May 2021 and is available for women between 50 and 75 years old. Women between 30 and 60 years old can participate in the cervical cancer population screening since November 2022. In recent years, approximately 3,000 women have participated in the screening.

Further information can be obtained at the website www.screening-cn.com or on the tour Facebook page screening CN.

