Open day Cervical Cancer and Breast Cancer screening
23-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
Population screening is organizing an Open Day in collaboration with Fundashon Mariadal in the context of Cervical Cancer and Breast Cancer screening.
Our healthcare professionals will be available and they will be happy to inform you about the screenings, the health benefits, the importance of participation, and the screening process. Women between 50 and 75 years old can get a mammogram (X-ray of the breasts) immediately or schedule an appointment. Are you between 30 and 60 years old? Then you can schedule an appointment for a PAP smear.
For further information, visit our website www.screening-cn.com or our Facebook and Instagram page Screening CN.
Early detection saves lives!
