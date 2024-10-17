Bonaire Open day population screening Caribbean Netherlands Redactie 17-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd



KRALENDIJK – On Wednesday, 23rd of October 2024, Population Screening Caribbean Netherlands is organizing an Open Day at Fundashon Mariadal in the context of breast cancer month.

The breast cancer population screening has been running since May 2021 and is available for women between 50 and 75 years old. Especially women who have not participated in the population screening are encouraged to visit the Open Day at Fundashon Mariadal.

The healthcare professionals will be available between 8:00 AM and 12:00 PM to provide information and answer questions.

Mammogram

Women between 50 and 75 years old can get a mammogram immediately or schedule an appointment.

