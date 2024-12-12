Letter to the editor Open Letter to Governor of Bonaire: Concerns Over Greenpeace’s Actions in Bonaire Redactie 12-12-2024 - 5 minuten leestijd

Bissessar and Finies have many objections against the claims made by Greenpeace when it comes to Bonaire. Foto: BHRO

In commemoration with the United Nations International Human Rights Day, the Bonaire Human Rights Organization makes the following declaration:

We are writing to express deep concern over the recent activities of Greenpeace in Bonaire, particularly regarding their targeting our local vulnerable local population. Greenpeace has been operating for just a few years on Bonaire that raises serious questions about their intentions and methods. A lawsuit against the Dutch government On September 25, 2024, the Court in The Hague allowed Greenpeace to represent Bonaire’s general interest in this lawsuit. While we support climate action, it is troubling that Greenpeace claims to represent Bonaire without genuine engagement with its people or local experts and relevant organizations.

First and foremost, Greenpeace’s approach appears to be misleading and exploitative. Instead of working with already established environmental organizations on Bonaire there are using a handful group of local vulnerable citizens. Bonaire boasts over 10 environmental organizations, many of which have been diligently working to protect and preserve our precious ecosystem for decades. These organizations, such as the: Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire, STINAPA, Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire, Clean Coast Bonaire, Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance, Internos, Bonaire National Marine Park, ReefBase Bonaire, Bonaire Eco Tourist, Bonaire Marine Environmental Protection and Education Foundation, Bonaire Mangrove Restoration and so on. Using their expertise to address Bonaire’s unique ecological challenges. However, it appears that Greenpeace’s tactics, focused on attention-grabbing worldwide propaganda campaigns, fail to engage with these organizations, disregarding the substantial work already in place.

It is distressing to witness the exploitation of our vulnerable situation by outside entities, particularly Greenpeace Nederland director Andy Palmen, who has been spreading inaccurate information about Bonaire’s constitutional status. To clarify, Bonaire is not a “special province” of Holland. Bonaire was illegally embedded in the Dutch constitution as “Territorial Public Entity” Greenpeace must look more deeply into the systemic marginalization, socio-economic disparities, and lack of representation experienced by Bonaireans under Dutch governance.

This misinformation not only misleads the international public but also exacerbates the existing struggles faced by the native population of the island. For the past decade, Bonaire has faced significant demographic shifts and challenges to our cultural and social structure. The opening of Bonaire borders in 2010 has resulted in a rapid decline in the native population, with local residents now comprising less than 32% of the total population. Moreover, Greenpeace’s actions seem to disregard the sovereignty and autonomy of Bonaire and its people. Furthermore, the incorporation of Bonaire into the Dutch constitution without the consent of the island’s people has effectively marginalized us, rendering us second-class citizens in our own homeland.

Despite being subject to Dutch governance, we lack adequate representation and autonomy in decision-making processes that directly impact our lives. Moreover, the lack of accountability in the collection and allocation of our tax money further exacerbates the socio-economic disparities faced by our community.

Greenpeace’s dissemination of incorrect information not only distracts from the urgent issues at hand but also perpetuates a narrative that undermines the struggles and aspirations of the people of Bonaire. We demand accountability and transparency from Greenpeace, and urge them to refrain from further spreading misinformation about our constitutional status and the challenges faced by our community.

It is unacceptable for an organization to exploit local populations for their own agenda, especially when there are established channels and organizations already working towards environmental conservation.

We also call on Bonaire’s leadership to demand accountability and transparency from Greenpeace in its operations on the island. Bonaire’s environmental and human rights challenges require collaboration, not exploitation or division.

Sincerely,

Davika Bissessar Shaw

James Finies

Bonaire Human Rights Organization

