Operations at Simpson Bay bridge continue despite Mega Yacht Incident 

PHILIPSBURG– Despite an incident with a mega yacht which took place on Sunday afternoon at the Simpson Bay Brdige, maritime traffic will be continuing as normal.

This was confirmed by the The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC). “Inbound and outbound scheduled bridge openings for maritime traffic will continue as normal as of 8:30 AM on Monday, January 9. However, there will be additional manpower during bridge openings to facilitate the movement of road traffic over the bridge”, according to SLAC.

Motorists are urged to pay attention to the bridge closure booms and to adhere to the red stop lights and follow any directives given by the staff of SLAC during the opening operations.

Assessment

Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) personnel carried out a preliminary assessment and bridge operations can continue as normal from the machine room.

A Mega Yacht while entering the Simpson Bay Lagoon struck the SLAC Operations Booth which incurred severe structural damage. There were no injuries to the bridge operator. Wires leading to the operations consoles were also damaged.