Opposition Bonaire concerned about actions of Kingdom Representative regarding landfill

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire’s largest opposition party, Union Patriótiko Boneriano (UPB), has expressed concerns about the actions of Kingdom Representative Jan Helmond concerning the landfill issue.

According to the party, Helmond’s approach, can be perceived as confrontational toward the Executive Council, and as such does not contribute to finding solutions for pressing environmental problems such as the waste dump in Lagun and wastewater management.

The UPB emphasizes that public health, nature, and the environment must take priority and that a power struggle between governments is not only ineffective but also harmful to the community. The party argues that since Bonaire’s integration into the Dutch state system in 2010, it has been evident that the island lacks the resources, expertise, and capacity to address waste management issues independently. The lack of support from The Hague has, according to the UPB, exacerbated the situation.

Constructive Collaboration

The party is calling for more constructive collaboration between the Executive Council and the Dutch government. The party also suggests that, if necessary, a mediator be brought in to reach realistic and sustainable agreements.

“Addressing the waste dump in Lagun together is essential to mitigate the risks to public health and the environment,” the green party stated in a declaration on Monday.

The UPB therefore urges Kingdom Representative Helmond to focus more on fostering dialogue and trust, rather than confrontation.

