Orco Bank supports Crossing for Prevention and Kanker Fonds

KRALENDIJK- Deaxo Croes, an Aruban Open Water swimmer will embark on a historic swim between the sister islands covering 53 kilometres in the Caribbean Sea, from the west coast of Bonaire to the east point of Curaçao.

Abigail Paula, Interim Country Manager of Orco Bank in Bonaire expressed her happiness and pride in supporting Deaxo Croes on the amazing feat, swimming from Bonaire to Curaçao on the same day, starting on Saturday, November 19th, at 2:00 AM.

Crossing for Prevention is an event to raise awareness and seek generous financial support from the local communities to the cancer foundations. Deaxo’s dream is to include Bonaire and Curaçao in his cause to raise cancer awareness and to promote the colossal work tirelessly done by the local cancer foundations.

Cancer fund

Furthermore, Orco Bank also announced its contribution to Kanker Fonds Bonaire, to help increase awareness for cancer in the community and to support cancer patients and their families in Bonaire. In a press release Orco Bank say they stand with cancer patients in Bonaire and wants to help keep the fight alive.