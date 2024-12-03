Bonaire ORCO Bank Supports Ride for the Roses Bonaire Once Again Redactie 03-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A view of those present during the presentation of plans for 2025

KRALENDIJK – On Monday, Ride for the Roses Bonaire has kicked off preparations for Ride for the Roses Bonaire. The presentation took place at the head office of ORCO BANK, reaffirming the bank’s commitment to cancer awareness and the well-being of the community.

As a loyal supporter, Orco Bank will participate in the Walk, Ride, and Swim for the Roses in Kralendijk on February 2, 2025. This annual event promotes a healthy lifestyle, raises awareness about cancer, and strengthens solidarity within the Bonairean community.

During a press conference, Désirée Alberto-Martina, Managing Director of Orco Bank, emphasized the importance of this collaboration. “This event unites our islands in the shared fight against cancer and demonstrates the strength and compassion of our communities.”

Orco Bank has pledged to continue supporting initiatives that promote healthy living and the fight against cancer.

