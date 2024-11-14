Education
Orco Bank supports Speelschool Jiwiri for 40th anniversary
14-11-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – In celebration of kindergarten Jiwiri’s 40th anniversary, Orco Bank has made a contribution to support the school’s educational materials and activities.
Part of the donation will also go toward the construction of a new school building. Through this support, Orco Bank aims to highlight its commitment to education in the community.
