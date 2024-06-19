Sint Maarten Organizations St. Maarten Come Together to Promote Volunteerism Redactie 19-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Some participants of Cx3 presenting some of their ideas for the various challenges. Photo: Cx3

PHILIPSBURG – Seven prominent businesses and semi-governmental organizations in St. Maarten have partnered with seven non-profit organizations (NPOs) to participate in the Community Corporate Challenge (Cx3), aimed at enhancing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and community engagement.

The event, powered by Volunteer.sx and led by Foresee Foundation’s NPOwer and the St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF), includes creating viral social media videos, hosting fundraisers, and executing community events.

Teams will compete in December to win the title of ‘Best CSR’ organization on the island. The competition will be judged on creativity, social media engagement, funds raised, volunteer hours, and game day performance.

Uniting

The initiative aims to unite the private sector and NPOs, benefiting the local community and demonstrating a commitment to CSR and community welfare. Volunteer.sx plays a key role in promoting volunteerism and organizing community events.