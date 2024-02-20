Organizers happy with turnout at The Golden Rock Ancestors Days St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD – The organizers behind the Golden Rock Ancestors Days are happy with the turnout of the public on the island for the two history-filled days last week.

They were also enthused with the presence of quite some youngsters on the island, who show interest in the event, which brought about many stories, but also a lot of recognition and awareness about the importance of Community events like this.

“It is important that we as Statians tell our story, and organize more of these cultural events in order to really reclaim our past and teach the youth more of who we are”, said Xiomara Balentina.