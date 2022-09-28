Ottley welcomes ARAJET with new flights between Santo Domingo and St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG- Acting Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication (TEATT) Omar Ottley says Arajet’s two weekly flights between St. Maarten and Santo Domingo “show that we are rebounding well with hopes of an excellent season ahead.”

Arajet will have two (2) weekly non-stop flights between St. Maarten (SXM) and Santo Domingo (SDQ) on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The Airline will use a Boeing 737 MAX-8 with a seating capacity of 185. This venture is part of Arajet’s growing network out of the Dominican Republic.

“The Dominican Republic and St. Maarten share a long history of trade relationships. The family ties that bind us have favoured both countries for many years. The Dominican Republic has many travel enthusiasts whose visit will further enhance our economic model as we continue to grow”, said Ottley said,

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Arajet Victor Pachego Mendez said, “We are excited to start operations at Princess Juliana International Airport.” He said St. Maarten is one of the top destinations in the Caribbean.

Pleased and honoured

CFO of PJIA Ben van der Klift also showed himself to be pleased. “Today, I’m very pleased and honoured to welcome Arajet to our airport and the island of St. Maarten. Arajet is an important addition to our hub function to increase St. Maarten’s connectivity in the Caribbean. In addition, the entire island will benefit from this route development. More tourists will come to our island, and the people of St. Maarten have even more choices when they want to fly to Santo Domingo.”