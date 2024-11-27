Geen categorie Over 35 artists open their doors during Kaminda di Arte 2024 Redactie 27-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – This weekend, the annual Kaminda di Arte returns. On Saturday, November 30, and Sunday, December 1, more than 35 local artists across Bonaire will open their doors to the public.

For artists without their own studio space, special pop-up studios will be organized. Visitors can also visit Sobremesa Art Center in Kralendijk and the Chich’i Tan Museum in Rincon (exclusive on Sunday) to discover even more creative talent. It’s the perfect opportunity to hear the stories behind the art, admire unique artworks, and perhaps take home a piece of Bonairean art.

Kaminda di Arte will be open from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on both days. Paper route maps are available at Sobremesa and the TCB office. For more information, visit www.sobremesa-bonaire.com.

