Over 35 artists open their doors during Kaminda di Arte 2024
KRALENDIJK – This weekend, the annual Kaminda di Arte returns. On Saturday, November 30, and Sunday, December 1, more than 35 local artists across Bonaire will open their doors to the public.
For artists without their own studio space, special pop-up studios will be organized. Visitors can also visit Sobremesa Art Center in Kralendijk and the Chich’i Tan Museum in Rincon (exclusive on Sunday) to discover even more creative talent. It’s the perfect opportunity to hear the stories behind the art, admire unique artworks, and perhaps take home a piece of Bonairean art.
Kaminda di Arte will be open from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on both days. Paper route maps are available at Sobremesa and the TCB office. For more information, visit www.sobremesa-bonaire.com.
Meer Geen categorie
-
Geen categorie
Over 35 artists open their doors during Kaminda di Arte 2024
-
Geen categorie
New Neighborhood Police Officer for Rincon
-
Geen categorie
Coast guard helicopter airlifts cruise tourist near Bonaire after heart attack
-
Geen categorie
Islands gain support from more Dutch parties in opposition to BES 2025 tax plan
-
Geen categorie
Commissioner Rechelline Leerdam Attends The Hague’s Slavery Exhibition Opening
-
Geen categorie
Island Governor Soliana visits various organizations on Bonaire
-
Geen categorie
Saba secures additional funding for hurricane-resistant harbor
-
Geen categorie
GVP School Recognizes All for 1 as Union Representing Employees
Meer News
-
Bonaire
Tourism Corporation Bonaire Satisfied with Participation in DEMA Dive Show
-
Bonaire
Little Clarity on ‘First Steps’ at Bonaire Landfill Following Dutch Intervention
-
Saba
BES islands Discuss Migration and Asylum Issues at Saba Conference
-
Saba
Former Saba Island Governor Antoine Solagnier Passes Away
-
Government
Registration Procedure for Hospitality and Construction Businesses on Bonaire Launched
-
Jobs Management and Advice
Vacancy Trainer Airport Customer Service Sint Maarten
-
Aviation & Travel
Aviation Milestone for Statia: Gervaughn Berkel’s First Flight Home as Co-Pilot
-
Sint Maarten
CLA Healthcare Partners Meet to Discuss Future of Labor Polices