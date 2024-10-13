Healthcare Over-60s on Bonaire receive letter about flu and Corona vaccine Redactie 13-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Over-60s and people under 60 with conditions such as diabetes, heart, and lung problems will receive a letter this week regarding the flu shot and the Corona vaccine. These individuals can receive the flu shot, the Corona vaccine, or both on October 19 and 26, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Jong Bonaire.

No appointment is necessary for this. People who are temporarily residing in Bonaire and cannot get the vaccine(s) in their own country can also go to Jong Bonaire. During the week of October 14, the flu shot and the Corona vaccine will be offered to healthcare workers.

All individuals who wish to get the vaccine(s) at Jong Bonaire must bring their ID card (sédula) or passport. At Jong Bonaire, they can fill out a health declaration before receiving the Corona vaccine.

Citizens who are unable to go to Jong Bonaire on October 19 or 26 have the option to receive the vaccine(s) from their GP starting on October 21. For an overview of the dates and times, visit www.bonairegov.com/prikken. Patients of Rincon Medical Center can receive the vaccine(s) without an appointment from October 22 to November 18.

