PAHO with workshop on non-communicable diseases on St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- The Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), in collaboration with Primary CareInternational (PCI), is in Statia this week to conduct an interactive workshop for health careworkers on noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and risk factors, as well as to increase awareness ofthe community wellness programme protocols.

The Statia Community Wellness Programme, a public health initiative coordinated by the Department of Public Health,seeks to promote healthy wellbeing and lifestyles, and reduce the risk of NCDs among the population. Since the launch of its 2020-2026 National Multisectoral Action Plan for the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases in Sint Eustatius, PAHO and PCI have been working in partnership with the Department of Public Health on the development andimplementation of the NCD community wellness programme. The Washington, D.C. headquarteredPAHO is the specialised international health agency for the Americas. It has been providing technical support in public health to Statia for over 60 years. PCI works in partnership to strengthen primary health care globally.

The visiting team include: (From PAHO) Nicola Taylor, Programme Management Specialist in theDutch Entities; and Dr. Michelle Harris, Adviser on NCDs and Mental Health for Trinidad and Tobago and the Dutch Entities. (From PCI) Dr. Mamsallah Faal-Omisore, Director Clinical Services; Dr AlanaBest, General Practitioner in Trinidad and Tobago.CommissionersThe team, accompanied by Shanna Mercera-Gibbs of Department of Public Health, paid a courtesycall on Island Commissioners Glenville Schmidt and Derrick Simmons.

