Pakus di Pruga Market reopens at new location
KRALENDIJK – After a long period of closure, Pakus di Pruga has reopened at a new location. Pakus di Pruga is a second-hand market where all proceeds go to the Bonaire Animal Shelter.
This popular market offers a wide range of second-hand items, such as clothing, furniture, books, and household goods. Everyone is welcome to bring their second-hand items on Saturdays. By shopping or donating at Pakus di Pruga, you contribute to the care of the animals at the Bonaire Animal Shelter.
Pakus di Pruga is now located at Kaya Gilberto F. Croes, next to Caribbean Laundry. The market is open every Saturday from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
Call for Volunteers
Pakus di Pruga is looking for volunteers to join the team on Saturdays. Volunteers can help with sales and sorting goods. Those interested can visit on Saturday or contact via social media for more information.
