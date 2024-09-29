Bonaire Palapa set on fire by vandals at seafront of Kralendijk Redactie 29-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Not a single leaf has remained on top of the palapa. Photo: Anjelica Cicilia

KRALENDIJK – In the early hours of Saturday, a palapa was set on fire at the seafront of Bonaire, near Chachacha Beach. Following the blaze, only the charred remains of the structure are left.

This particular palapa was recently installed as part of a project to enhance the sea promenade.

Commissioner Anjelica Cicilia of Infrastructure expressed her outrage over the damage caused. “It’s very unfortunate that this happens, especially when so many people are enjoying this new facility.” The Commissioner plans to file a report against the perpetrators, who, according to unconfirmed reports, would be a group of youngsters.

