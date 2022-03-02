Parliamentary delegation arrives at St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- On Monday the delegation of senators from the Dutch First Chamber of Parliament arrived on St. Eustatius.
The delegation was welcomed at the FDR airport by the Government Commissioner Alida Francis and Deputy Commissioner Claudia Toet. A dinner with the Government Commissioners and the members of the Island Council followed that same evening.
On Tuesday March 1st , 2022 the delegation met met with Alida Francis and Claudia Toet, followed by a meeting with the Island Council. Presentations and meetings with de Audit Chamber (Rekenkamer), the Legal Unit, ICT, and the Island Secretary were also scheduled for Tuesday morning.
In the afternoon the delegation was planned to speak with entrepreneurs on the island about employment, followed by a walk through the historic center.
