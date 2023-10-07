Participants of AGRI Business Academy Bonaire Present Business Plans

KRALENDIJK – Last week, participants in the AGRI Business Academy on Bonaire presented their business plans to an audience that included Commissioner Jolinda Craane, representatives from R&O and Economic Affairs, the Department of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries (LVV), and the Public Entity of Bonaire.

Alongside representatives from Qredits, the audience asked questions to the aspiring agricultural entrepreneurs. The presentations marked the final part of the AGRI Business Academy course.

Encouraged

Through the training, participants are encouraged to think about agricultural business opportunities on the island and potentially gain access to related financing. While involvement in the agricultural sector on the island was often considered unattractive in the past, there has been a slow shift in recent years.