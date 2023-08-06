Participants of the ’Buki di Prèt’ program visit Flamingo Airport

KRALENDIJK – Flamingo Airport has once again participated in the activities that take place every year during the holiday for participants of the “Buki di Prèt” program.

As part of the airport visit, the children went through the entire process that passengers normally go through at the airport, both during departure and arrival. The young visitors also received explanations about the operations of various departments and had the opportunity to take a behind-the-scenes look at various areas of the airport.

In addition to airport staff, employees of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar) provided explanation about the tasks of the Marechaussee. The visitors were given information about the immigration procedure and the other responsibilities of the KMar on the airport grounds.

At the end of the tour, all attendees were offered snacks and drinks courtesy of the Tecnobar airport restaurant.