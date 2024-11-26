Events Partner Organizations Caribbean Netherlands Unite Against Violence Against Women Redactie 26-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Orange the World is the global campaign against violence towards women and girls. The campaign takes place annually from November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, to December 10, International Human Rights Day.

Partner organizations from aid services, healthcare, justice, and education and care in the Caribbean Netherlands highlight the importance of preventing and combating violence against women. The Istanbul Convention, which has applied in European Netherlands since 2016, provides a solid foundation for this effort.

Collaboration

In the Caribbean Netherlands, this has been translated into an administrative agreement through which stakeholders collaborate to address domestic violence and child abuse. This underscores the importance of shared responsibility.

Through their involvement, partner organizations demonstrate their commitment to a safe and respectful society where violence has no place.

