Partnering with Pack for a Purpose St. Maarten

Philipsburg – As part of its ongoing Divi Cares initiative, Divi Resorts is proud to announce that Divi Little Bay Beach Resort and Oceans at Divi Little Bay on St. Maarten have joined forces with social initiative platform www.volunteer.sx (a program of St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF) and NPOwer) and Pack for a Purpose, an organization aids travelers to make a difference in the local community by saving room in their suitcase for needed supplies.

This joint effort have as its first beneficiaries New Start for Children Foundation, a local foster home for children, and SECDA, the umbrella organization of St. Maarten’s independent daycare centers. To see what supplies are needed and join to help, island visitors can visit either of these portals: www.packforapurpose.org/destinations/caribbean/sint-maarten/divi-little-bay-beach-resort or https://www.volunteer.sx/o/Divi-Little-Bay-Beach-Resort-Sint-Maarten.

“This addition to volunteer.sx, St. Maarten’s national volunteer bank, is part of our strategy to offer visitors a structured way to get involved with building and supporting our island. We have seen over the years that visitors are no longer just interested in sun, sand and sea but want to leave a positive impact. This joint effort offers visitors the chance to give to worthwhile initiatives on St. Maarten. We are staunch advocates for working together, building on the strengths of each other in the nonprofit organization NPO sector that is why we reached out to internationally established Pack for a Purpose,” said NPOwer’s Jose Sommers.

“Pack for a Purpose is thrilled to welcome Divi Resorts as a participant on our website,” said Rebecca Rothney, Founder and Chairperson for Pack for a Purpose. “We are also delighted to be adding a new country, the island nation of St. Maarten. We are honored to promote the wonderful work that they do in their community.”

Pack for a Purpose is a non-profit organization that positively impacts communities around the world by assisting travelers who want to take meaningful contributions to the destinations they visit. The supply lists for destinations on packforapurpose.org are provided directly by the local community-based projects that receive and use the supplies, enabling travelers to make informed decisions and take items that meet the needs of those who will be using them.

“It’s an easy way to make a huge difference! We’re asking travelers to save a little space in their suitcases for some much-needed supplies. Once you arrive at the resort, all you have to do is drop those items off at the front desk and you’re done. It’s that simple,” said Divi Little Bay Beach Resort and Oceans at Divi Little Bay on St. Maarten General Manager Anne-Marie Brooks. “We’ve worked with the New Start for Children Foundation many times in the past, so we’re overjoyed to have another opportunity to support this wonderful cause. Plus, SECDA is another great organization that supports children in our community by providing opportunities for them to thrive and learn in pre and afterschool programs.”