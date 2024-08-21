Advertisement
Pay attention to water consumption
21-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
With our warm climate you need to drink a lot a water and so do your plants. However, water your plants in the evening, it cuts down on evaporation and allows the plants several hours without sun to take up water into their system. This will help to save on water and your bill at the end of the month.
Be smart and responsible with water. This way you can save considerably. And in this way you contribute to the continuity of the water supply on our island
*This is a paid advertisement from Water-en Energiebedrijf Bonaire (WEB)
