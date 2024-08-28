Advertisement
Pay attention to water consumption
28-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
With our warm climate you need to drink a lot a water and so do your plants. However, water your plants in the evening, it cuts down on evaporation and allows the plants several hours without sun to take up water into their system. This will help to save on water and your bill at the end of the month.
Be smart and responsible with water. This way you can save considerably. And in this way you contribute to the continuity of the water supply on our island
*This is a paid advertisement from Water-en Energiebedrijf Bonaire (WEB)
17
More News
-
St. Eustatius
Statia volleyball team heads to St. Kitts for U21 ECVA Championships
-
Economy
Central Dialogue Bonaire: Ministry of Finance disregards agreements and advice with tax measures
-
Bonaire
Successful Open day for Population Screening on Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Trainee Commanders Fire Department CN busy with practical exercises
-
News
IDB Invest launches ‘Enlaces’ to boost sustainable finance in Latin America and the Caribbean
-
Saba
KPCN executes another scheduled traffic check on Saba
-
St. Eustatius
Restoration of The Hill Compound Statia is nearing completion
-
Advertisement
Pay attention to water consumption
More News
-
St. Eustatius
Statia volleyball team heads to St. Kitts for U21 ECVA Championships
-
Economy
Central Dialogue Bonaire: Ministry of Finance disregards agreements and advice with tax measures
-
Bonaire
Successful Open day for Population Screening on Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Trainee Commanders Fire Department CN busy with practical exercises
-
News
IDB Invest launches ‘Enlaces’ to boost sustainable finance in Latin America and the Caribbean
-
Saba
KPCN executes another scheduled traffic check on Saba
-
St. Eustatius
Restoration of The Hill Compound Statia is nearing completion
-
Advertisement
Pay attention to water consumption