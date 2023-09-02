PCN continues to support Social Housing developments on Bonaire

Photo: PCN

KRALENDIJK- With Bonaire’s population growing strongly, the demand for social housing is also rising. This year Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (PCN) has, as one of four consortium members, extended and expanded its funding support to Fundashon Cas Boneriano (FCB).

FCB’s construction activities in the Hato and Nikiboko districts, among others, will yield over 400 social housing units. Most of these are intended for rental, though some units will also be marked for sale. “Besides the fact that more houses will be built than originally planned, construction will also be considerably faster,” according to FCB.

Within the new residential projects in Hato and Nikiboko, more focus will be given to renewable energy facilities, such as the installation of solar panels and batteries. In addition to this ‘green’ energy, extra attention is paid to the landscaping to enhance the residential comfort and quality of life of the future residents. New for Bonaire is the fact that the roads in these new districts will consist entirely of clinkers.

To facilitate a faster way of working, FCB is partnering with a wider range of contractors to realize the housing association’s plans as quickly as possible. Besides fulfilling the housing needs for future tenants, this will also significantly boost the local economy. In 2022, agreements were made between the Public Entity of Bonaire and the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations to regulate and subsidize the rental market on Bonaire.

Consortium

In 2019 the formation of a consortium of four lenders, including three from Curaçao, was announced. The consortium is formed by Vidanova Bank, Vidanova Pension Fund, Foundation Pension Fund Isla Curaçao and Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland. Earlier this year, all four consortium members extended and expanded their support for the purpose of an accelerated delivery of social housing.