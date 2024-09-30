Economy PCN Moves to Lampe House on St. Eustatius Reporter 30-09-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

The newly renovated building is certainly an eye-catcher in the Historic Core of Oranjestad. Photo: PCN

ORANJESTAD- Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (PCN) is moving their office to the newly restored Hill Compound, known by many as the Lampe House.

The decision to relocate follows PCN’s investment company, PMCN, acquiring and restoring the complex to its former glory. However, the primary reason for the move is the improved accessibility at The Hill Compound compared to the previous location. “While we were pleased with our previous location across from the MCB branch, where we had been for many years, many pensioners expressed concerns about the office being on the second floor with steep stairs. After considering this feedback, we decided to move into a ground-floor office,” said PCN’s representative in St. Eustatius, Ingra Bennett.

The President of the PCN Board, Harald Linkels, is thrilled about the renovated building and relocated office. “For many years, the PCN board would pass by this complex, often imagining what a beautiful building it could become once restored. Fortunately, we were given the opportunity to purchase it, and it has now been transformed into a true gem in the historic core. We are incredibly proud of this achievement.”

Linkels also said that PCN would be forever grateful to the late Minerva Hook-van Putten, for her intermediary role in the process of purchasing the complex.

Closed

The PCN office in St. Eustatius will still be closed till October 2nd, while the move is completed. From October 2nd onwards, PCN will be open to the public at their new location.

