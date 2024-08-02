St. Eustatius PCN to hold information sessions on St. Eustatius Redactie 02-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

PCN’s representative for St. Eustatius and Saba, Ingra Bennett

ORANJESTAD- Pension Fund Caribbean Netherlands (PCN) at the end of August will be organizing several meetings on St. Eustatius for the active participants to the Pension Fund, as well as their pensioners.

Because of variable working hours for some participants, the meetings will be held over several days, and with varying hours. For pensioners, a separate meeting will be organized in the morning hours.

During the meetings a team of PCN employees from both St. Eustatius and Bonaire will be providing information about the Fund and will also be able to answer questions. Participants who have specific, individual questions, can leave their details behind on a form distributed during the meetings.

Contact

“Of course, we hope that both participants and pensioners will make use of the opportunity to be in contact with their pension fund”, says PCN’s representative on Statia, Ingra Bennett.

