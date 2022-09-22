PCN’s ‘solar lease’ ensures construction helps reduce carbon footprint of Van den Tweel Group

KRALENDIJK- Thanks to a unique ‘solar lease’ construction, Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (PCN) and the Van den Tweel group realize the construction of one of the largest installations for generating solar energy on Bonaire.

This brand new photovoltaic (‘PV’) installation of more than 700 solar panels uses the bright sunlight to generate enough electricity for its daytime consumption.

The system has a capacity of 284,000 watts and will not only ensure more efficient energy consumption for Van den Tweel, but it will also help to drastically reduce the ‘carbon footprint’ on Bonaire, says Bharat Bhojwani of Participatiemaatschappij Caribisch Nederland B.V. (“PMCN”). PMCN is the investment vehicle of Pensioenfonds Caribbean Netherlands ‘PCN’.

According to Bhojwani, the investment fits in well with the Environmental, Social and Governance “ESG” goals of both PMCN and Van den Tweel Caribbean. PMCN expects this to be the first of several PV installations made possible by it on the BES islands. At Van den Tweel it is proven that it can and works.

The Curaçao-based supplier of the PV installation, IFA Solar Energy, formed a crucial link in the whole. Henoc Luis’ company has already installed similar systems for several companies on Bonaire. “For the project, we were able to use the very best solar panels and inverters on the market. Local electricians on Bonaire professionally helped us to prepare the supermarket for the energy from the panels,” says Luis.

Right moment

Director Ike Johnson and Chief Operating Officer Omar Barrientos of Van den Tweel Caribbean Group are also very happy with this investment. “At the beginning of our discussions for the installation of the PV installation, the price on Bonaire was about USD 0.23 per kWh. Now it is well above USD 0.40 per kWh, due to the reduction of subsidies from the Netherlands and skyrocketing fuel prices.” This investment therefore arrives at exactly the right time for this large supermarket on Bonaire.

Next in line for the Van den Tweel Caribbean is Bonaire Warehouse. Installation at this location is expected to start in October.