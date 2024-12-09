Caribbean Peace Walk and Monument Unveiled in St. John’s, Antigua Redactie 09-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Photo: HWPL

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua & Barbuda –On December 6, International Peace NGO Heavenly Culture World Peace Restoration of Light (HWPL) and the University of the West Indies (UWI) Global Campus co-hosted a Peace Walk and Monument Unveiling Event in Antigua and Barbuda.

The event commenced with a vibrant peace walk followed by speeches from distinguished leaders, including Honourable Obsert Frederick, Speaker of the House of Representatives; Honourable Daryll Matthew, Minister of Education, Sports, and the Creative Industries; a representative from UWI Global Campus; and an HWPL representative.

The speakers emphasized the ongoing work needed to ensure lasting peace in the region and beyond. The highlight of the event was the unveiling of a new peace monument at the UWI Global Campus in St. John’s. The monument stands as a powerful symbol of commitment to peace, reminding citizens of the collective responsibility to foster harmony for future generations.

Message

The event organizers called on media outlets to amplify this message of peace and unity, emphasizing the importance of spreading hope during these critical times.

