Pension Association hosts seminar on technological developments and trust

CaPAs board members Sheila van Veen and Harald Linkels together with the speakers of the event. Photo: CaPAs

WILLEMSTAD – The pension funds of the Dutch Caribbean, unified in the Caribbean Pension Fund Association (CaPAs), held their annual seminar last Thursday at the conference hall of the Marriott Hotel.

This year’s seminar centered on the rapid pace of technological advances, particularly the rise of artificial intelligence and its effects on pension funds and other financial institutions.

Speakers pointed out both the opportunities and risks posed by these developments. AI offers promising tools for improving customer service and making more informed investment choices. However, there is a potential downside: parts of the pension fund participants may struggle to keep up with technological changes. There is also a risk of a growing mistrust among participants regarding the application of fastly developing new technology.

High turnout

Over 200 people attended the seminar, and CaPAs’ board expressed their satisfaction with the high turnout. Attendees shared positive feedback on the speakers, the seminar’s theme, and the event’s well-executed organization.

