Jobs
Pharmacy Assistant Position Saba
28 maart 2024
Saba Wellness Pharmacy on Saba is seeking a full-time Dutch qualified “Apothekers Assistent” to join our team. The working hours are Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5 pm and Saturdays from 10 am to 12 noon. We welcome applications from individuals who are Dutch qualified Apothekers Assistent. Salary will be commensurate with Dutch standards and experience.
Interested candidates are invited to submit their resumes and application letters to the Owner, Jacqui Christian, at: Sabapharmacy01@gmail.com
