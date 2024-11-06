Bonaire Pilot for family support launched on Bonaire Redactie 06-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Professionals from the various organisations: Sentro Akseso, Youth Services, EOZ, and MHC.

KRALENDIJK – On October 24, 2024, the “Famia Fuerte” pilot program officially began. This project focuses on families with complex issues on Bonaire, aiming to create a safe and stable home environment.

Famia Fuerte unites the efforts of Zorg Jeugd Caribisch Nederland (ZJCN), Sentro Akseso, EOZ, Mental Health Caribbean, and Youth Care.

A team of caregivers is working intensively with the vision of “doing what’s necessary” to keep children safely at home and prevent out-of-home placements.

During this one-year pilot, the impact will be measured to determine if this approach can be continued on Bonaire, with plans to expand to Saba and St. Eustatius.

