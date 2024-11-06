Bonaire
Pilot for family support launched on Bonaire
06-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – On October 24, 2024, the “Famia Fuerte” pilot program officially began. This project focuses on families with complex issues on Bonaire, aiming to create a safe and stable home environment.
Famia Fuerte unites the efforts of Zorg Jeugd Caribisch Nederland (ZJCN), Sentro Akseso, EOZ, Mental Health Caribbean, and Youth Care.
A team of caregivers is working intensively with the vision of “doing what’s necessary” to keep children safely at home and prevent out-of-home placements.
Study
During this one-year pilot, the impact will be measured to determine if this approach can be continued on Bonaire, with plans to expand to Saba and St. Eustatius.
0
More News
-
Bonaire
Pilot for family support launched on Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Landlords await court ruling: Short-Term rentals on Bonaire under pressure
-
Police and justice
Maritime hub action leads to arrest in Bonaire waters
-
Aviation & Travel
Tourism Office Bonaire happy with extra promotion through Corendon flights
-
St. Eustatius
Statians select memorial design for Golden Rock Ancestral remains
-
St. Eustatius
Statia’s Pa Kouri secures first place in SXM Wahoo Tournament
-
Infrastructure
Installation of new LED lighting on Kaya Internashonal completed
-
Aviation & Travel
Corendon Dutch Airlines touches down in Bonaire for the first time
More News
-
Bonaire
Pilot for family support launched on Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Landlords await court ruling: Short-Term rentals on Bonaire under pressure
-
Police and justice
Maritime hub action leads to arrest in Bonaire waters
-
Aviation & Travel
Tourism Office Bonaire happy with extra promotion through Corendon flights
-
St. Eustatius
Statians select memorial design for Golden Rock Ancestral remains
-
St. Eustatius
Statia’s Pa Kouri secures first place in SXM Wahoo Tournament
-
Infrastructure
Installation of new LED lighting on Kaya Internashonal completed
-
Aviation & Travel
Corendon Dutch Airlines touches down in Bonaire for the first time