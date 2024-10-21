Bonaire Pilot Program launched to strengthen healthcare in the Dutch Caribbean Redactie 21-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Photo: ZonMw

THE HAGUE – The Dutch organization ZonMw has launched the pilot program Caribbean Health Research, aimed at strengthening public health and the organization of healthcare on the ABCSSS islands (Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Sint Eustatius, Saba, and Sint Maarten). The initiative is a step towards facilitating structural healthcare funding for the islands.

ZonMw, the Dutch organization for health research and care innovation, focuses on promoting scientific research and stimulating care innovations. With this new program, the organization acknowledges the challenges faced by the Caribbean islands and aims to improve healthcare and well-being.

The program focuses on two research lines: enhancing public health and well-being on the islands, and improving the organization of healthcare. A total budget of €1.3 million has been allocated for this pilot. ZonMw is collaborating with the Caribbean Netherlands Health and Youth Care (ZJCN) to integrate the specific healthcare needs of the islands into the program.

Call for Proposals

The first call for proposals is expected to open in early November. An online information session will also be organized that month to inform interested parties about the application process.

